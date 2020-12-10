A Pope in Bed With Monsters

The other day, as I was scrolling through social media, I saw a headline that caught my eye. “China is harvesting thousands of human organs from its Uighur Muslim minority, UN human-rights body hears.” The first thing I did was look at the source. I know the kind of wicked cruelty China is capable of, but I didn’t want to be suckered in by a clickbait headline at some fringe publication.

Business Insider.

Huh. Didn’t expect that. I read on:

China was accused on Tuesday of harvesting human organs from persecuted groups in the country. The China Tribunal, a group that’s investigating the organ harvesting, said at a tense meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council that the Chinese government was taking hearts, kidneys, lungs, and skin from groups including Uighur Muslims and members of the Falun Gong religious group. The China Tribunal describes itself as an “independent, international people’s tribunal, and was backed by the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China, an Australian human rights charity made up of lawyers, academics, and medical professionals. […] Sabi was presenting evidence from the tribunal’s final report, published in June, which found that a “very substantial number” of prisoners were “killed to order” by the Chinese government. They were “cut open while still alive for their kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, cornea and skin to be removed and turned into commodities for sale,” the report said.

Brutal, horrifying, dystopian nightmare fuel. And then this:

Addressing UN representatives, a lawyer for the China Tribunal, Hamid Sabi, said the group had proof of the organ harvesting. Sabi said the group had found that China was committing “crimes against humanity” by harvesting organs from religious minorities like the Uighurs and members of Falun Gong, which has been banned and widely persecuted by the Chinese government.

My first thought, seeing the world as I do through a Catholic lens, was that this pope — this cruel, wicked pope — has sold out the faithful Catholics in China to a regime willing to do this to other religious minorities. The regime that is known for being “one of the world’s most notorious violators of religious freedom.” A nation where there has been “a rise in every facet of persecution.”

He can’t possibly think they won’t do all these things to Catholics. His flock.

And yet, he shows no indication that he cares even a little. Do you remember how this godforsaken year began? With the pope slapping the hand of an Asian woman who tried desperately to speak to him on New Year’s Eve? A woman whom some believe was making an appeal to him on behalf of the Chinese people?

Worse yet, we don’t know why he did it. We know it isn’t ignorance – after all, he has been warned by experts and diplomats about what a terrible idea it was to engage in foolish Ostpolitik with Beijing. We can only speculate.

It appears he may have done it for money. He’s been accused of taking billions in bribes from the Chinese government. This might make sense, even if it’s awful. After all, as Cardinal Pell told Reuters this month:

“The great challenge that lies before the Vatican is that it’s slowly going broke. Now that’s a bit of an exaggeration (but) it’s slowly happening,” he said, adding that he was basing his comments on public information. Growing Vatican deficits – the 2020 shortfall is expected to be more than 50 million euros – and a looming deficit of hundreds of millions of euros in the Vatican’s pension fund means potential future trouble. “You can’t go on like that forever,” Pell said.

Perhaps Francis sold out Chinese Catholics for another reason; perhaps it’s because he wants a seat at the table with his Chinese Comrades. After all, as his own direct subordinate so helpfully informed us, “Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese.”

Of course, Francis, like the good Peronist he is, likes to keep his options open. Open Marxism is one thing. But what about virtue-signal “capitalism”? He rails against free markets, but he eagerly signed up for something called The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican (CICV). What kind of goals does this council have, you ask? Well, let’s take a peek:

Capitalism has delivered wealth and prosperity to billions of people around the world. However, we recognize that capitalism must evolve to promote a more sustainable, trusted, equitable, and inclusive system that works for everyone. This is especially important in these days of unprecedented technological advancement, climate disruption, public health crises, and social unrest. The Council recognizes the need for determined actions by its members and others working with them to achieve these aspirations for capitalism.

If you’re thinking that sounds a lot like the World Economic Forum’s language about the “Great Reset,” and not much like real capitalism at all, that’s because that’s exactly what it is. Here’s the WEF language, as a refresher:

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.

Remember, too, that Pope Francis has finally bought in to openly using the Great Reset catch phrase, “Build Back Better.”

For him, it’s looking like the plan is all coming together quite nicely. He’s still part of the evil and insanely powerful cool kids club, which is probably a very important thing for a power-hungry Argentinian social climber of dubious, if any, supernatural belief, who is willing to use the Church Christ founded like a giant NGO pushing ideological goals at the expense of salvation of souls.

Sometimes monsters don’t cut organs out of your still living body. Sometimes, they seek to fundamentally transform the world you live in, or the Church you thought you knew and could trust.

Now, I haven’t taken the time to go through the list of team members — “guardians,” as they call them — on the CICV with a fine-toothed comb. But one name stands out right away: Lynn Forrester de Rothschild. Any time you see a Rothschild involved with something, you tend to take notice.

I don’t know anything about her, but a little googling tells me she’s (no surprise) insanely rich. She’s friends with (and a fundraiser for) the Clintons. She introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein (and we all know how well that turned out.) And she’s been advocating for a reset of capitalism since at least 2016:

It is perfectly obvious that failings in Western capitalism are at the root of the social and political dysfunction gripping the world. Income and wealth have indeed been monopolized by the richest few leading to widening economic inequality, stagnate wages and a shrinking middle class. The values and priorities of our capitalist system need to evolve, as they have done many times before. […] Bringing business and society together is the goal of “Inclusive Capitalism”. It is not just another name for corporate social responsibility, philanthropy or redistribution. Instead, it represents a different investment and management theory. It unifies us toward a shared goal of broadly based prosperity. It reaffirms the basic bargain between society and business because firms identify and measure material environmental, social, and governance metrics for the best interests of their customers, employees, shareholders and communities. The firms that perform best for all become the most financially valuable companies.

It always comes back to this: meddling. Treating nations, economies, and people like playthings. Restructuring corporations as organs of an ideological agenda. The über-rich and the ultra-powerful are apparently bored of luxurious spa retreats, obscenely expensive food and art, yacht parties, and exotic travel. I wouldn’t mind if they spent all their time on that. I wouldn’t care if they bought dozens pet tigers, or fleets of Bugatti Veyrons, or swam in vaults full of gold coins like Scrooge McDuck.

I just want these monsters to leave us alone. I want them not to lock us down, bankrupt us, or sell us and our children — sometimes literally — to the highest bidder.

But they won’t stop, because they think they’re better than all of us. They think they’re entitled to toy with us. They think they have every right to tinker with — or even carve up piecemeal and ultimately dispose of, as the Chinese government so horrifyingly proves — human lives.

And like it or not, Pope Francis is one of them.